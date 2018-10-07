Ballot counting system undergoes tests month ahead of General Election

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Office of Elections conducted an accuracy test of the vote counting system Saturday morning on Oahu.
It’s the system that will be used in the Nov. 6 General Election to count the ballots from voters around the state.
The test was conducted by official observers who serve as the eyes and ears of the public and represent various political parties and community groups.
Upon conclusion of the test, the voting equipment was certified and sealed in the presence of the official observers.
“They get a set of ballots that they mark. So they pre-mark the ballots and run them through and get the results and reconcile them,” Scott Nago, Chief Elections Officer said. “This is basically just to certify the machine. So once it is done we will seal it up with a uniquely numbered wire seal so that way it is just locked down.”
Tests and certification will take place next week on each neighbor island county.
The deadline to register to vote in the General Election is Oct. 9.
Every vote matters and with hotly contests races for Governor, Lt. Gov and Congress, officials urge those eligible to get out and vote.
Dozens of volunteers are also needed to work the polls. Sign up at the link above.
