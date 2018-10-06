At a tiny school on the Big Island, this teacher wants her kids to reach for the stars

CAPTAIN COOK, Big Island (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the small community of Captain Cook, Hookena Elementary School’s Leimamo Lind-Strauss teaches third grade.
For many of the children in the tiny school, attending Hookena is a family tradition.
"Their parents have gone here, their aunties and uncles have gone here. and they're going here," she said.
About 90 percent of the school's students are on free or reduced lunch.
Many live on coffee farms or come from families of those in the fishing industry.
"Some of them don't have access to electricity. Some of them don't have access to running water. It's just the nature of living in South Kona," she said.
Lind-Strauss left the business world to become a teacher. She began as a substitute before taking the step to full-time teaching.
"I found that some of those skills that I learned as a manager didn't work in the classroom," she said. "It was a challenge. I really like that."
Now, she’s one of three Hawaii finalists for a $100,000 grant in Farmers Insurance Thank America’s Teachers Dream Big Teacher Challenge. Members of the public are being asked to vote for their favorite proposal.
The school would use the money to install a telescope observatory on the campus so students can study the stars.
“It will pay for basically construction and for electrical, anything that we have to upgrade,” Principal Nancy Jadallah said.
Added Lind-Strauss: “This telescope is an opportunity for them to be exposed to something beyond Hookena, and to think about what they could do and where they could be."
Her proposal is one of hundreds submitted to Farmers Insurance by teachers across the United States.
It was selected as one of 15 national finalists.
