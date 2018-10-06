Teen accused in fatal stabbing of Marine to be tried as an adult

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The teenager accused of fatally stabbing a Marine in Waikiki last year will be prosecuted as an adult.
Nicholas Earl Torres, 17, made his first court appearance Friday morning.
A judge confirmed his bail at $500,000 before deputy sheriffs took him back to jail.
Police refused to release a mug shot of Torres because he’s not yet 18.
Torres was 16 on Oct. 21, 2017, when he allegedly stabbed 23-year-old Sgt. William Brown during what police described as a large affray.
Court documents released Friday included police reports that said that Torres was with a group of at least nine other juveniles — and one of three who was fighting with Brown.
Several of the teens identified Torres as the one who stabbed Brown with a large knife.
The witnesses said another boy was carrying the knife and Torres yelled at him to stab Brown. When the boy hesitated, Torres allegedly grabbed the knife and stabbed Brown once in the chest under his arm.
Juveniles charged as adults in Hawaii face the same penalties as adults.
So if convicted of second-degree murder, he could be sentenced to life with the possibility of parole.
The judge scheduled a preliminary hearing for next week.
