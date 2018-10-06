Suspect arrested after stabbing in Chinatown

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have arrested a suspect on suspicion of attempted murder following a stabbing in Chinatown Friday evening.
It happened just after 4 p.m. near Hotel St. and Kekaulike Street.
Emergency Medical Services staff said they treated a man in his 20s for apparent stab wounds.
“The suspect assaulted the victim with a dangerous object and fled the scene,” Honolulu police records said. “The suspect was later located and arrested without incident.”
The suspect has been identified as Sote Rachulap, 19. He was arrested on Punchbowl Street and at last check, remained in police custody pending investigation.
He now faces a second-degree attempted murder charge.
