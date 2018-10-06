Saint Louis dominates Farrington, 72-6

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Saint Louis Crusaders marched into Farrington High School Friday night and took care of business in a dominant 72-6 win.
Saint Louis remain undefeated with their seventh-straight victory on the season after defeating Campbell last week, 55-7. Led by quarterback Jayden de Laura’s 254-yard passing performance in which he threw for two scores, Saint Louis didn’t take its foot off the accelerator on the offensive side of the ball while its defense wreaked havoc on the Govs.
As a unit, the Crusaders defense allowed just four yards of total offense to the Govs (three pass, one rush) in what was a one-sided beatdown. Linebacker Nate Herbig opened the scoring on defense for Saint Louis on an 18-yard pick-six. From that point, the game was out of reach for Farrington.
The Govs will end their regular season against Kahuku next Friday as Saint Louis looks to keep its perfect record intact against Kamehameha at Aloha Stadium.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.