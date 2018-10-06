Roosevelt spoils Pearl City’s Homecoming, 49-14

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Roosevelt didn’t waste any time in ruining Pearl City’s Homecoming Friday night in a 49-14 rout.
Led by quarterback Sky Ogata, the Rough Riders dominated from their first offensive drive on the game as Ogata found the end zone using his legs on a seven-yard run.
On the night, Ogata carried Roosevelt to victory behind a 195-yard rushing game that featured four rushing scores.
Ogata also went 7-of-12 through the air for 107 yards and two passing touchdowns.
With one week left in the regular season, both Roosevelt and Pearl City have already clinched spots in the four-team OIA D2 Playoffs later this month.
The Chargers will look to rebound with next Saturday against undefeated Kaimuki High School. Roosevelt will host Saint Francis (7-0 ILH, 8-0 overall) next Friday to close out the regular season.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.