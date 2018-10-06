Moanalua remains undefeated with 29-5 win over Waipahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Anytime, anywhere; it doesn’t seem to matter for Moanalua this season as Na Menehune remain undefeated after defeating Waipahu 29-5 Friday night at Aloha Stadium.
Quarterback Nick Au was on his game against the Marauders defense, shredding Waipahu’s defense for 364 yards and four touchdowns en route to victory. With the win, Moanalua clinched the Oahu Interscholastic Association Division I top seed.
Moanalua improves to 7-0 overall and 6-0 in the OIA while Waipahu dropped to 5-4 (4-2 OIA).
