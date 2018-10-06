Meth ingredients found in a Kailua park highlight growing drug problem

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Joanna Fletchall was cleaning Hoa Paka park at the entrance to Kailua Town Thursday morning when she stumbled upon what appeared to be the makings of a drug cooking operation.
“I came across remnants of a meth lab. Huge amounts of muriatic acid that were dumped here - multiple cases and a trash can with hoses in it,” said Fletchall.
“It was alarming that it was left right here in the park,” she added.
Muriatic acid can be deadly and at the very least, it can burn skin or cause damage to the esophagus and throat if inhaled.
“It’s obvious that we have a huge problem with drug addiction on this island and everywhere,” added Fletchall.
Joanna and her friend Teresa Parsons have lived in Kailua for decades. They both volunteer for local clean-up groups and say the homeless popluation is growing on Windward Oahu. They claim that when parks and public spaces aren’t cared for, they tend to attract people with problems.
“Either their mental health or drug addiction, and that’s exactly what Joanna found - what appears to be a crude meth lab,” said Teresa Parsons.
This shocking discovery helped inspire a Kailua clean up day that took place Saturday morning. A Kailua HPD officer even committed to helping out, James “Kimo” Omerod pledged to bring a police truck to help haul off trash and the countless shopping carts carelessly tossed into the stream.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.