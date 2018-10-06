‘Is he giving him CPR?’: Good Samaritan revives squirrel

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/CNN) - How far would you go to save a furry creature?
When Chris Felix, 19, thought he hit a squirrel with his car, he stopped, got out and performed CPR.
"I was just helping out the squirrel, you know," Felix said. "I think it hit my back wheel."
When the squirrel didn’t move, he decided to use his CPR skills.
“I was like, ‘well you know, you never get to see this,’ ” Felix said. “I was there trying to help it out, you know. Something little means a lot in the long run.”
Felix is also a car detailer, so he happened to have gloves on him.
"So, I just put a glove on,” he said. “I'm like, ‘you know what, give it my best shot.’ "
He started tiny chest compressions as two officers on patrol stopped to see what was going on.
"Is he giving him CPR? I think it is. Look at him," said an officer in footage caught on body camera.
“How often do you come across a story where you see a police officer come upon somebody doing CPR on a squirrel?” said Deputy Chief Mark Bruley of the Brooklyn Park Police Department.
Felix never leaves the squirrel’s side.
"He's coming around now," an officer said in the video.
Felix said it was nearly 20 minutes before the squirrel finally got up and ran away.
The officers high-fived Felix.
"You saved his life, dude!" the officer said.
"Help out little things. You know, little things matter," Felix said.
"Just the humanity of it. It wasn't just a police officer and a citizen there,” Bruley said. “Those were just three people enjoying the moment."
Within an hour of posting, the video had thousands of views.
