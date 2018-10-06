‘Grim reaper’ makes appearance on Honolulu streets to urge pedestrian safety

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials are thinking outside of the box to try to get drivers to look out for pedestrians — and vice versa.
First, the state posted this on highway message boards: “A lolo driver can cause a disaster. Drive akamai.”
And then on Friday, police had the “grim reaper” — an officer dressed in black with a battered stop sign on a pole — join them for a public awareness event on Bishop and King streets.
Officers were at the intersection talking to pedestrians about the importance of crossing safely.
“If you fail to cross correctly, if you fail to follow the law, we’re just going to give you a little pamphlet just talks about the different safety laws that are out there for pedestrian safety,” said Lt. James Slayter, of the HPD Traffic Division.
“And if you go out of your way to cross correctly, we give you a piece of candy.”
So far this year, 21 pedestrians have been fatally struck on Oahu roads.
That’s compared to just three at the same time last year.
