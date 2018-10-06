Fire rips through a Pahoa home causing significant damage

PAHOA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Pahoa resident was able to escape the flames of an overnight house fire on Kamaili Road, the Hawaii County Fire Department said Saturday morning.
The flames started around 10:30 p.m. Friday. When firefighters arrived, they discovered the single-family home fully engulfed in flames. The roof had also collapsed during the blaze.
Fire officials said no other homes were threatened as the house was roughly 1,000 feet from the main road in an isolated area, and operated on a private power source.
By 12:15 a.m., the fire was deemed fully extinguished.
Upon further investigation, fire officials said the blaze was accidental, however they did not release an exact cause.
The American Red Cross is reportedly assisting the two residents that were displaced. No injuries were reported.
