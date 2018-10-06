Comeback for the ages: No. 17 Miami stuns FSU, 28-27

Miami: The Hurricanes hadn't beaten Florida State in consecutive seasons since 2003 and 2004, and still control their destiny in the ACC Coastal Division race. A fourth-and-1 carry for a first down by Trayone Gray with 2 minutes left basically sealed the win for the Hurricanes, who will be without Smith for the first half of next week's game at Virginia, after he was ejected for targeting with 7:02 left in the third quarter.