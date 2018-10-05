Trending: No changing table in men’s room and toddler shreds money

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For today’s trending, a man is starting a movement to bring changing tables into men’s bathrooms.
In his Instagram post he said, “This is a serious post!!! What’s the deal with not having changing tables in men’s bathrooms as if we don’t exist!! #fatherslivesmatter Clearly we do this often because look how comfortable my son is. It’s routine to him!!!! Let’s fix this problem!”
Also on today’s trending, a toddler shredded more than $1,000 in cash. The father of the toddler was going to use the money to pay back his parents for season tickets to the 'Utah Utes" football games - that is until he found all of the money shredded on the floor.
Luckily, the treasury department could redeem some or all of the money.
