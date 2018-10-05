U.S. senators vote 51-49 to move Kavanaugh’s nomination forward

WASHINGTON D.C. (HawaiiNewsNow) - U.S. Senators voted 51 to 49 to advance Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination to a final confirmation vote Thursday.
Three out of the four key swing votes were in favor of advancing Kavanaugh.
The GOP could only have afforded for one of its senators to vote “no” and that’s exactly what happened.
Republicans also picked up a “yes” vote from Democratic Senator Joe Manchin.
As expected, Senator Mazie Hirono (D-HAWAII) voted against Kavanaugh’s nomination.
Today’s vote paves the way for the 53-year-old’s confirmation, which is set to happen this weekend.
But it is still possible that the senators could change their minds before the actual confirmation vote.
