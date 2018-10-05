Motiv8 Foundation to host 1,200 kids at Warrior football game

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - This weekend at Aloha Stadium, the Rainbow Warrior football team will take on Wyoming for the Paniolo Trophy. And cheering on the ‘Bows in the stands will be fans of all ages, including 1,200 students.
Tennessee Titans quarterback and Hawaii native Marcus Mariota’s Motiv8 Foundation, will host 1,200 students at this weekend’s Warrior game with kids coming from programs such as After School All Stars, Boys and Girls Club, Special Olympics, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Kalihi and area YMCAs, Palama Settlement and Pu’uhonua o Waianae.
The kids will each receive a Motiv8 T-Shirt and meal before the game and for many of the kids this will be their first game at Aloha Stadium.
This is the second year that the foundation has taken kids to a University of Hawaii football game. Last year Motiv8 took 1000 kids to see San Diego State In September,
For more information, visit the Motiv8 Foundation’s website is at www.motiv8foundation.com and on Facebook at facebook.com/motiv8foundation/.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.