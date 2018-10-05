Moooving down the highway: Cow rides in backseat of truck

TIPP CITY, OH (RNN) – Annie is an 18-month-old heifer who doesn’t kowtow to anyone.
When it’s time to hit the road, she just hops in the back seat of her owner’s truck and goes along for the ride.
JD Blair recently spotted Annie and her owner Cory Morris on Interstate 75 in Tipp City, about 15 miles north of Dayton, and recorded the unusual sight.
“So, this is something you don’t see every day,” Blair says in the Facebook video. “This is a regular pickup truck with a cow in the back. He’s riding shotgun. That is unreal.”
The video’s an internet sensation, racking up more than 12 million views.
Annie is becoming quite the social media celebrity as well. In addition to the video, she already has her own Facebook page under the moniker Annie the Highway Cow.
From her humble beginnings, the heifer’s come quite a way. Annie and her twin sister Jo were rescued from a family farm in Indiana.
“They were rejected by their mother at birth and required constant care for the first few weeks of life,” Morris told the Dayton Daily News. “From day one, she's loved to go for rides in the truck and enjoy the wind in her hair.”
Any way you look at it, it’s an udderly ridiculous sight.
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network.