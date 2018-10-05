Mililani keiki learn to curl with Olympians

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mililani Waena Elementary students got a once-in-a-lifetime chance to curl with Olympians Thursday at Ice Palace.
Joe Polo and Tyler George are Olympic Gold medalists from Team USA and they taught the keiki the secret to the perfect curl.
The students were then let loose upon the ice, where they took their brooms and gave it a shot.
The Curling Clinic is just one of the events being held this week for an annual charity event.
The money this year will go towards Kahauiki Village.
