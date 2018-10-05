Maui woman involved in deadly crash could be released

KANEOHE (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 34-year-old Maui woman acquitted in a crash that killed two people could be released from custody.
Ashley Wellman is at the Hawaii State Hospital, and will remain confined until November.
But it’s unclear whether she’ll stay there after that. A judge is reviewing testimony from experts.
Police say in 2016 Wellman drove up to 127 miles per hour before running a red light and crashing into a truck and killing two women.
She was acquitted two months ago after doctors said she was substantially impaired by a physical or mental disease or disorder at the time of the crash.
