Latvian vote could see ethnic Russian party at the front

Latvia, a nation of 2 million that borders Russia, has a sizable ethnic-Russian minority of around 25 percent — more if you count other Russian-speakers such as Belarussians and Ukrainians. That is a legacy of nearly 50 years of Soviet occupation that ended in 1991, when the nation regained its independence. Nearly half the residents in Riga, the capital, speak Russian even though Latvian is the country's only official language.