The Latest: Interpol aware officer is reported held in China

FILE - This Oct.16, 2007 file photo shows the entrance hall of Interpol's headquarters in Lyon, central France. A French judicial official says Friday Oct.5, 2018 the president of Interpol has been reported missing after traveling to China. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity for an ongoing investigation, said Meng Hongwei's wife reported him missing on Friday. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani, File) (AP)