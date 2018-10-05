‘He betrayed my trust’: Victim in case against ex-Kamehameha Schools teacher takes the stand

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - “He betrayed my trust.”
A teenager took the witness stand in the case against former Kamehameha Schools teacher Gabriel Alisna, who’s accused of secretly filming the teen and others in the shower.
“I had a close relationship with Mr. Alisna and he betrayed my trust,” the victim said.
The prosecutor then asked, “And when you saw the videos, how did you feel then?”
“Terrible,” the student replied.
Alisna was in the courtroom as the student testified against him, at times breaking down.
The former teacher and debate coach is charged with five counts of invasion of privacy for allegedly setting up hidden cameras to film students in his faculty apartment in 2013.
In July, Kamehameha Schools agreed to pay four of those victims $5 million to settle a civil lawsuit.
The civil case hinged on the school’s actions in the wake of the allegations against Alisna, now a Washington state resident.
Alisna has pleaded not guilty in the criminal trial and declined to take the stand.
