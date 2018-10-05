Hawaii Supreme Court rules equal parental rights for same-sex couples

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Supreme Court ruled Thursday that same-sex spouses must be treated like heterosexual spouses when it comes to parental rights.
This means that same-sex spouses must be recognized as the presumed parents for children born during their marriage.
This question was raised after a formerly married same sex couple fought each other over their parental rights over their child.
One of the women conceived the child through an anonymous sperm donor.
The other woman wanted the court to say that she is not obligated to pay child support because she’s not biologically related.
The court made their decision based on the Marriage Equality Act, which says laws regarding marriage must be applied to same sex and opposite sex couples equally.
“The Marriage Equality Act says that all laws regarding marriage must be applied equally to same-sex and opposite-sex couples," said Clyde Wadsworth, the solicitor general who argued for the State. "The Court today made clear that ‘all’ means all.”
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.