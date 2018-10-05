For first time, rock legends Guns N’ Roses to perform in Hawaii

Axl Rose (center), Slash (third from right) and the rest of the legendary rock band Guns N' Roses perform at a show in Norway in 2018.
October 5, 2018 at 11:19 AM HST - Updated October 5 at 11:19 AM

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One of the most popular rock bands of all-time is set to perform in Hawaii for the very first time.

Guns N' Roses, the rock-and-roll band best known for the hits ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ and ‘Sweet Child o’ Mine,' will headline a concert at Aloha Stadium on December 8, 2018, the band announced Friday.

Tickets are set to go on sale on October 12. The concert completes a hall-of-fame concert weekend at Aloha Stadium, with the Eagles set to perform the night before.

