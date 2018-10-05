For first time, rock legends Guns N’ Roses to perform in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One of the most popular rock bands of all-time is set to perform in Hawaii for the very first time.
Guns N' Roses, the rock-and-roll band best known for the hits ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ and ‘Sweet Child o’ Mine,' will headline a concert at Aloha Stadium on December 8, 2018, the band announced Friday.
Tickets are set to go on sale on October 12. The concert completes a hall-of-fame concert weekend at Aloha Stadium, with the Eagles set to perform the night before.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.