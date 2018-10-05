‘Bang, bang!’: Vandals shoot at car in apparent targeted attack — and the crime was caught on video

KALIHI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Home security cameras captured vandals smashing a car with a bat early Thursday and shooting it with what police believe is a high-powered BB gun.
The Kalihi family whose car was significantly damaged has a theory why the vandals targeted them.
And they’re vowing to prosecute.
The four young men apparently were unaware the entire thing was caught on camera.
But security footage clearly shows them walking down Lokelani Street around 1:15 a.m.
One of the suspects jumps on the hood of the car and starts slamming it with a bat. Another suspect is seen shooting the car with the BB gun.
The car owner asked Hawaii News Now to remain anonymous out of fear of more retaliation.
"We heard the loud sounds, my wife yelled because she heard something like broken glass, bang bang bang!" he said.
The man bought the car for his 21-year-old son. He believes the vandals are targeting his son because of his girlfriend.
"There's a lot of chances it could be that person that we're all thinking,” said the son, who also asked to remain anonymous. “But we don't know if it's him or not because we don't want to blame people who isn't the one."
The vandalism left the white Toyota Corolla’s windshield shattered, the windows damaged and the body of the car spray painted.
The family is hoping the vandals don’t come back and do something even worse.
"I have a message for all the parents … if you see this video, if you know this is your kids … why do they do that to somebody else’s cars? If we find them, I guarantee I’m gonna bring them to court.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 955-8300. Tips can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.