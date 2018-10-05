Dozens rescued from south shore beaches as hurricane-generated swell pushes up surf

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A big swell generated by Hurricane Walaka as it passed by the state pushed up surf on south shores Thursday, keeping lifeguards busy throughout the day.
Lifeguards on Oahu’s south shore rescued at least 81 people as the waves rose — reaching faces of 8 to 12 feet in spots. Meanwhile, there were at least 1,000 assists and preventive actions.
On Kauai, there were three rescues on the south shore.
A High Surf Advisory remains up for west- and south-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai and Oahu through Friday morning.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.