BWS responding to water main breaks in Kaimuki, Pearl City

KAIMUKI (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Board of Water Supply is responding to water main breaks in Kaimuki and Pearl City Friday morning.
The first water main break was reported near 3410 Pehu St. in Kaimuki, between 8th and 9th avenues.
According to BWS, around 10 residential customers are affected and that water is throttled at this time.
At this time, residents may still have some low water pressure and are advised to fill containers with water while still possible.
BWS says the water will be shut off completely while crews repair the break.
Alternate water sources may be provided.
Crews are also responding to a second water main break near 2207 Amanu St. in Pacific Palisades.
BWS reports 24 residential customers are impacted by the break.
This story is being updated.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.