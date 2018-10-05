A band teacher with a big idea: Helping his students share the ‘gift of music’ with others

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Zachary Morita’s interest in music began when he was a teenager.
"I started on trumpet at middle school at Kawananakoa," he said.
Morita now teaches music at Niu Valley Middle School, exposing students to beginning band, percussion ensemble and Polynesian music.
"I really like starting them off, giving them a strong foundation in music like posture, and breathing," he said.
Morita's peers say he's innovative.
“He often gets guest conductors from other states, other countries to Skype in through electronic means, to have students experience other means of instruction,” vice Principal Derek Tsuruda said.
Niu Valley Middle School considers music a core subject, like math and English.
"It's one of the few activities where they have to use both sides of their brain," Morita said. "They use their creative side, plus the logical and intellectual side at the same time."
His music students also display their talents outside the classroom.
"We do a lot of community performances where they share their gift of music with others," he said.
Morita is one of three Hawaii finalists in the Farmers Insurance Thank America’s Teachers Dream Big Teacher Challenge.
Morita’s proposal is one of 15 from teachers around the country that Farmers Insurance selected as finalists. The five teachers nationally with the most votes from the public will receive a $100,000 grant.
"My Dream Big idea is called the Inaugural Niu Valley Music Olympic Invitational," he said.
He envisions student and professional musicians competing across different instrumental mediums.
