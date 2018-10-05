World shares fall ahead of US jobs data as tensions weigh

ALLEGED CHIP HACK: Shares in Lenovo Group and ZTE Corp. tumbled in Hong Kong after Bloomberg reported that China had inserted tiny chips into servers and computer equipment manufactured for the U.S. to steal its technology secrets, citing corporate and government sources. Apple and Amazon dismissed the report. Lenovo said Super Micro was not a supplier "in any capacity." But its shares fell as much as 20 percent on Friday, recouping some of that to finish down 15 percent. ZTE was off 11 percent before closing 0.4 percent lower.