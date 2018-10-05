Aquaman in action: Momoa’s superhero takes to Atlantis in new 5-minute trailer

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The debut of Jason Momoa’s upcoming ‘Aquaman’ film is still months away, but comic book fans of the franchise are getting their most intensive look yet at the underwater action in store this winter.
Warner Bros., the film studio producing the D.C. Films feature, released a five-minute promotional trailer for the movie on Friday, showcasing the Hawaii-born actor in his role as Arthur Curry, the half-Atlantean to the throne.
The movie, according to a synopsis posted with the trailer, “reveals the origin story” of Momoa’s character and "takes him on the journey of his lifetime — one that will not only force him to face who he really is, but to discover if he is worthy of who he was born to be … a king. "
The movie, directed by James Wan and co-starring Amber Heard, is set to be released on December 21, 2018.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.