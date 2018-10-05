In annual tradition, hundreds of men march on state Capitol to call for end to violence

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hundreds gathered at the State Capitol on Thursday for the 24th annual Men’s March Against Violence.
A major goal for the event: Promoting the ideals of peace and non-violence among young men in the community and changing the way they see conflict.
For young men like Damien Memorial School senior Lindon Sevilleja Jr., the annual march has had an impact.
Just last year, he was going to a movie with friends when he saw a man verbally attacking a woman nearby. He stepped in before things got physical.
“I kind of just stood up for the girl and told the guy to back off a little bit and I stayed with the girl to make sure she was okay and that she felt safe,” said Sevilleja.
Damien Memorial has participated in the march every year, hoping to inspire young men like Lindon.
“It felt good to know that spreading God’s love to someone can have a big impact for someone and make them feel safe,” he added.
Domestic violence survivors and family members of those who were killed were also included in the march.
Thursday’s march is just the beginning of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
For a list of events and other ways to get involved, visit the Domestic Violence Action Center website.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.