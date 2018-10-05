Forecast: Light winds to continue through the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The heat will continue as light winds remain over the state.
We aren’t expecting the trade winds to return for quite awhile.
As we head into the weekend, the Kona winds will bring a muggy air mass over the state plus a few pop up showers.
Good news, the trade winds will make a comeback as early as Sunday evening into Monday.
Our high pressure fan will return and be parked to our north next week giving us a good run of trade wind weather.
Let’s talk surf! The large southwest and west series of swells from Walaka, now a Tropical Storm, have subsided through the night but still remain somewhat elevated this morning.
A moderate northwest swell is expected to arrive today and will continue through the weekend, with another moderate northwest swell anticipated by Monday or Monday night.
Also, swells from distant Hurricane Sergio may boost surf on east facing shores beginning early next week.
