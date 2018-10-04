A 99-year-old WWII veteran is stopping in Hawaii on a special year-long journey

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One of the oldest living World War II veterans is stopping in Hawaii for a special visit.
Sidney Walton is 99 years old and currently in the midst of his first ever nationwide “No Regrets Tour.”
His goal: To raise awareness of the dwindling number of World War II veterans.
In 1941, Walton missed his opportunity to meet veterans of the Civil War which is something he’s regretted ever since.
That inspired him to join the Army where he served the entire duration of the war.
Now, he’s embarked on the year-long journey to provide others the chance to learn about the struggles of wartime.
“In this moment when the country has been so divisive, this is one thing that integrates Democrats and Republicans alike. They revere a person who saved both the country and the world. It makes us feel like we have a national treasure," Walton’s son Paul said.
His tour has already passed through 13 states where he’s met each governor along the way.
Walton will meet with Gov. David Ige at the state Capitol Friday afternoon. To learn more about his journey, click here.
When he turns 100 in February next year, he plans to have made it all the way to Washington D.C.
