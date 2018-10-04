Under fire for its handling of bullying, DOE considers tougher stance

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As it faces a class-action lawsuit over allegations it’s “deliberately” indifferent to bullying victims, the state Education Department is eyeing significant policy changes that would re-classify bullying as a major offense — subject to greater penalties.
Under a proposal approved by the Board of Education on Thursday, bullying and cyber-bullying would be reclassified from a Class B to a Class A offense for students in grades 7 to 12.
Other Class A offenses: Assault, bringing a weapon to school, fighting, and property damage.
Examples of Class B offenses include disorderly conduct, forgery, gambling and hazing.
Bumping up the severity for older students, the Department of Education argues, would make it clear that schools don’t tolerate bullying of any kind.
“The Department is committed to providing equal access for all children to a quality public education within a positive learning environment,” said schools Superintendent Christina Kishimoto.
“We want to ensure our students feel safe and are ready to learn in a system grounded in respect, aloha and community.”
The new rules don’t specify what punishments students would see for bullying.
But the DOE said school administrators take five factors into account when determining disciplinary action: Intention, nature and severity, impact on others, age of student and prior misbehavior.
Now that the rules are approved, they’ll be sent out for a public hearing.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.