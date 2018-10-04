7 Turkish soldiers killed in blast blamed on Kurdish rebels

A crater is seen at the scene of a blast near the town of Gercus in the majority-Kurdish province of Batman, southeastern Turkey, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. A senior Turkish official says that Kurdish rebels have detonated an explosive device on a road in southeast Turkey, killing at least seven soldiers. Two other soldiers have been wounded in the attack. The Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, has waged a more than three-decade old insurgency in Turkey's mostly Kurdish southeast region. (DHA via AP)