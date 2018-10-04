St. Francis School celebrates namesake with pet blessing

MANOA (HawaiiNewsNow) - St. Francis School honored the feast day of its namesake, St. Francis of Assisi, with a pet blessing Thursday.
Children, parents and faculty brought a wide array of pets to blessed by a Catholic priest.
There were cats, dogs, bunnies, parakeets, hamster, dinosaurs, Minnie Mouses and more stuffed animals – including a unicorn doll named Rainbow.
The priest blessed the animals by dipping a ti leaf in holy water and then sprinkling it over the child and pet.
“It’s a wonderful, fun-filled day for the students to reflect on St. Francis of Assisi and his connection with animals and care for the environment,” said Dr. Casey Asato, the head of school.
Students in kindergarten through 12th grade honored the patron saint of animals by draping lei over his statue on the school’s grounds.
Ponies, goats and sheep greeted students at the petting zoo held in the school’s inner court yard.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.