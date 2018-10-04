Soyuz capsule carrying 3 crew land safely in Kazakhstan

U.S. astronaut Richard Arnold, left, Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev, center, and U.S. astronaut Andrew Feustel sit shortly after the landing of the Russian Soyuz MS-08 space capsule about 150 km (80 miles) south-east of the Kazakh town of Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018 . A Russian space capsule with three men onboard has safely landed in a barren steppe in Kazakhstan after a six-month mission aboard the International Space Station. (Maxim Shipenkov/Pool Photo via AP) (AP)