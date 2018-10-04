Someone at your door about a keiki ID kit? Call 911

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state attorney general says it recently got a report of someone going door-to-door in Honolulu to ask residents if they’re interested in scheduling an appointment for a “Keiki ID kit.”
Those kits are a valuable tool that can be used to find missing children.
They include basic information on a child along with fingerprints, a dental chart, and a DNA sample. All that information is kept by parents or guardians, and not collected by the state.
The problem? The Department of the Attorney General says it’s doesn’t conduct in-home meetings for the Keiki ID kit.
“If a visitor to your home introduces himself as a representative of the department regarding the Keiki ID kit, you should immediately report the incident to the police by calling 911,” the office said, in a news release.
