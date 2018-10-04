Some light trade winds making their way back, with short-lived surf from Walaka

Kind of a half-and-half forecast for the 808 state today. Light to moderate trade winds are gradually returning to Maui County and the Big Island, while winds remain light and more southeasterly for Oahu and Kauai. Winds will still be light enough to allow for some afternoon clouds and pop-up showers for leeward and interior sections. Trade winds and more typical weather conditions should return statewide by Sunday.
Hurricane Walaka is now northwest of the state and continues to track rapidly to the north. High clouds streaming from Walaka will cover Kauai and filter the sunshine for the other islands.
A high surf advisory is posted until 6 p.m. for the south and west shores of Kauai, Niihau and Oahu due to a swell generated by Walaka. The swell is expected to drop rapidly during the afternoon. There’s also a Small Craft Advisory up for waters around Niihau and leeward of Kauai.
