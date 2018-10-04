Poll: Young Americans say online bullying a serious problem

According to the poll, she is in the minority. Among parents of 15- to 26-year-olds, about a quarter, 23 percent, say social media has had a mostly positive effect on people their age, while 31 percent say it's been negative; 45 percent say it's neither positive nor negative. Among people aged 15 to 26, 47 percent say it's had a negative effect on their generation, and 26 percent say it's been a good thing, while another 26 percent think it's neither. About half of parents, 53 percent, agree social media has had a mostly negative effect on their child's generation.