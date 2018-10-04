Opponents say constitutional amendment on investment property tax too vague

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - This November, voters will get this question on the ballot: Should the state Legislature “be authorized to establish ... a surcharge on investment real property to be used to support public education?”
The proposal is triggering mixed reactions in the community, with some calling it too vague and potentially misleading.
The Hawaii State Teachers Association is supportive of the constitutional amendment, saying it will raise much-needed money for public schools.
But supporters also acknowledge the ballot question as written is different than what was originally introduced. Lawmakers had originally considered a surcharge on properties valued at over $1 million that were not owner-occupied. But that language was subsequently taken out.
Now, critics of the proposal say it’s overly broad.
They say the amendment would allow the state Legislature to determine the surcharge’s amount and what properties the surcharge would be applied to.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.