National Park Service considers crowd management options for a Maui attraction

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The National Park Service is weighing options for a very popular visitor attraction on Maui.
Maui’s Pools of Oheo, more commonly known as Seven Sacred Pools on the eastern side of the Valley Isle, has gained a reputation as a must-stop spot for visitors.
But a rockslide closed the area in January 2017. The Park Service shored up the area but is looking for a way to manage the crowds of visitors when the pools reopen.
One proposal calls for a reservation system that would limit the number of people in the pools to no more than 117 at a time.
Swimmers would need park-issued wristbands to get in the water. Park officials say crowd management is also a matter of public safety.
“It is an area that is prone to flash flooding and prone to rockfalls. Safety must be at the forefront of any consideration that we have when planning going forward in the future,” Chuck Lassiter of Haleakala National Park said.
Another proposal calls for closing the pools permanently.
The options will be discussed in a public meeting on October 15th at the Kipahulu District Visitor Center.
