KCC sustainability project converts cooking waste into fuel

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Students across multiple disciplines at Kapiolani Community College teamed up to create a sustainability project that is generating both good results and an award.
Economics, chemistry and culinary students collaborated to create a sustainability project that recycles old cooking oil into biofuel, fertilizer and more.
The project was awarded the 2018 UH President’s Green Project award and $10,000.
Chemistry students start by putting used cooking oil from KCC’s kitchens into a processor, which converts the oil into biodiesel. This conversion also creates glycerin as a byproduct, which can be used as well.
The campus golf cart and a hydroponic system are now powered by this biodiesel.
“I think it goes to show that you don’t necessarily need millions of dollars in order to forward the protection of our environment,” said Elise Kuwaye, a KCC student.
The chemistry students are working on the best way to use the byproduct glycerin to fertilize the campus garden; and whether glycerin can be utilized in candles, as a degreaser, and for cosmetic and Hawaiian medicinal purposes.
In the meantime, economics majors are studying how best to use glycerin to make soap.
The mission of this large, multi-disciplinary endeavor is simple: reduce, reuse, recycle and buy local.
The project works to make KCC more self-sufficient by working to convert waste into energy to be used across campus, to recycle glycerin into useful products to sell locally, and to reduce the campus' dependency on electricity.
“We live on an island, so sustainability becomes very important," said Kathleen Ogata, an associate professor at KCC. "I think teaching our students also about real world issues is a very good thing.”
The students hope this project can be an inspiration for other campuses and communities.
