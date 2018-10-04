Kauai’s ‘Jesus Bandit’ is on the run again

KAUAI (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Kauai criminal commonly known as the “Jesus Bandit” is on the run again Thursday.
Kauai Police have put out a request to the public, asking to help find Richard Leibman.
He earned the nickname because he had a long beard and would wear a robe. He has a long rap sheet, including burglary, theft, and escape.
Two years ago, Leibman ran off from the Hawaii State Hospital.
The Garden Island reports that he has schizophrenia and a personality disorder.
Right now, he’s reportedly wanted on three bench warrants.
Authorities say he’s often in the Princeville and the North Shore area.
Call Kauai police at (808) 241-1711 if you’ve seen him.
