Kauai’s ‘Jesus Bandit’ is on the run again

Kauai police are asking for the public’s help in finding him.

Richard Leibman is the Kauai criminal known as the "Jesus Bandit." (Image: Kauai Police Department)
By HNN Staff | October 4, 2018 at 6:49 AM HST - Updated October 4 at 10:13 AM

KAUAI (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Kauai criminal commonly known as the “Jesus Bandit” is on the run again Thursday.

Kauai Police have put out a request to the public, asking to help find Richard Leibman.

He earned the nickname because he had a long beard and would wear a robe. He has a long rap sheet, including burglary, theft, and escape.

Two years ago, Leibman ran off from the Hawaii State Hospital.

The Garden Island reports that he has schizophrenia and a personality disorder.

Right now, he’s reportedly wanted on three bench warrants.

Authorities say he’s often in the Princeville and the North Shore area.

Call Kauai police at (808) 241-1711 if you’ve seen him.

