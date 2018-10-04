What seemed to be a piece of wood led to a bomb squad investigation in Moiliili

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police along with special units responded to a home just off Kapiolani Blvd. Wednesday after a suspicious item was reported.
Honolulu police say a man found a piece of metal that he thought was a part of a “military weapon” and reported it to authorities.
Officers responded to the home on Maunawai Place around 2:50 p.m. and began investigating.
The man who found it, Kahi Ching, said it was in his possession for over a month. He reportedly found it along the beach and brought it home initially thinking it was a piece of wood.
He said he planned to turn it into an art piece until a friend told him the shape and sized seemed suspicious, and suggested he turn it.
“What you don’t wanna do is when you see something and someone tells you it’s like an old Vietnam bomb or something, don’t just throw it away, call the authorities,” Ching said.
When authorities responded, nearby homes were evacuated as a safety precaution while the investigation stretched well into the evening.
Authorities have not officially said what the item was, but Ching says he was alarmed after bomb squad personnel told him it was potentially hazardous.
“I was shaken, I was scared!" he said. “I was playing with it, I was looking at it, trying to see how I could manipulate the shape. I was even going to weld some copper and silver and gold on it.”
“Some of the bomb guys said it would’ve went off,” Ching added.
The scene was cleared just after 7:15 p.m. after authorities removed the item from the home. Army personnel took the item with them once the scene was cleared.
Hawaii News Now has reached out to the Army for further comment.
No other details surrounding the incident have been released.
This story will be updated.
