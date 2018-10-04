High bacteria levels reported in Waikiki, Ala Moana waters

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The department of health is alerting the public of elevated bacteria levels at popular beaches on Oahu’s south shore.
Wednesday, health officials were conducting routine water monitoring when they found high levels of enterococci at Kuhio Beach in Waikiki and Ala Moana Beach Park.
The levels at Kuhio Beach measured at 945 per 100 mL while Ala Moana registered at 164 per 100 mL. The normal level for enterococci usually doesn’t surpass 130 per 100 mL.
Officials say swimming in waters with elevated bacteria counts could make you sick. Children, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems are most vulnerable.
The advisories will remain in effect for the beaches until levels return to normal.
High levels of enterococci indicate that potentially harmful microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, protozoa, or parasites may be present in the water, the DOH said.
The most common symptoms associated with swimming in affected waters include nausea, vomiting, stomachache, diarrhea, headache or fever. Other minor illnesses include ear, eye, nose and throat infections.
