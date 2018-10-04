Healthier Hawaii: Atrial fibrillation

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Technology advancements are helping doctor’s detect atrial fibrillation earlier and be able to treat it faster.
Afib is a type of arrhythmia, an abnormal heart rhythm disorder. It’s the most common type and usually people feel an irregular and rapid heartbeat or pulse.
There are different medications that patients use for Afib, typically a type of blood thinner that will help prevent risks such as strokes and blood clots.
New devices may also be able to detect atrial fibrillation earlier in some people and prevent strokes and heart attacks from happening.
People with Afib who want a devise are advised to ask their physician if one is suitable for them.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.