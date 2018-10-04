Forecast: Trailing bands of moisture from Hurricane Walaka set to move in

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The extended run of light winds continues with higher humidity levels and warm temperatures.
Rainfall will continue to be sparse, but there is a batch of moisture to the east which could move in later tonight with light scattered showers.
We’ll see more sunny mornings with afternoon cloud buildups through Saturday. Tradewinds are expected to return Saturday night into Sunday.
Hurricane Walaka is about 700 miles southwest of Honolulu moving north, so it will not bring any severe weather to the state, however trailing bands of moisture could move over the west end of the state this weekend.
The hurricane also generated a sizable southwest swell due in tonight, peaking Thursday with possible advisory level wave heights.
