Forecast: Light winds, big surf Kauai and Oahu, light trade winds elsewhere

Light to moderate trade winds are returning to Maui County and the Big Island, while winds remain light and more southeasterly for Oahu and Kauai. Winds will still be light enough to allow for some afternoon clouds and pop-up showers for leeward and interior sections. Trade winds and more typical weather conditions should return statewide by Sunday.
Hurricane Walaka is now northwest of the tate and continues to track rapidly to the north. High clouds streaming from Walaka will cover Kauai and filter the sunshine for the rest of the state.
We’re also anticipating a swell from Walaka to impact west and south shores of Kauai and Oahu, where a High Surf Advisory is posted.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.