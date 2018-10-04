Days after body found on road, suspected hit-and-run driver arrested

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 44-year-old Kalaheo man was arrested Thursday in connection with a fatal hit-and-run over the weekend.
Police identified the suspect as David Curry, and said he turned himself into police.
The hit-and-run happened Sunday night. Police said an officer was driving home in Kalaheo when he discovered a man’s body on the road.
The man, 24-year-old Eleele resident Florentino Maipa, was taken to Kauai Veterans Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police said a preliminary investigation found Maipa was walking in the eastbound lane of Halewili Road on Sunday evening when he was struck by a driver in a Nissan Frontier truck.
An autopsy is pending to determine the exact cause of Maipa’s death.
