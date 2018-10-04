Days after body found on road, suspected hit-and-run driver arrested

October 4, 2018 at 12:40 PM HST - Updated October 4 at 12:55 PM

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 44-year-old Kalaheo man was arrested Thursday in connection with a fatal hit-and-run over the weekend.

Police identified the suspect as David Curry, and said he turned himself into police.

The hit-and-run happened Sunday night. Police said an officer was driving home in Kalaheo when he discovered a man’s body on the road.

The man, 24-year-old Eleele resident Florentino Maipa, was taken to Kauai Veterans Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said a preliminary investigation found Maipa was walking in the eastbound lane of Halewili Road on Sunday evening when he was struck by a driver in a Nissan Frontier truck.

An autopsy is pending to determine the exact cause of Maipa’s death.

