Cops: Letters show man killed in car blast planned explosion

This Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018 photo provided by the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms shows the debris of a car at a blast scene recreation site in Allentown, Pa. A man killed in the vehicle explosion with his toddler son and adult friend blew it up with homemade explosives, detailing his plans in letters to police and family in which he lamented how miserable his life was, authorities said Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. (U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms via AP)